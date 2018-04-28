Social club to hold first beer festival

A members social club in Alford is set to stage its first beer festival.

The Sessions House will hold the event in Sessions House, in Park Lane, Alford, from Saturday to Bank Holiday Monday, May 5-7, from 11.30am to 11pm.

Eight craft beers will be on tap throughout the event, with live music each day.

The regular bar will also be open for the sale of beers, lager, wines, spirits, soft drinks, tea and coffee.

There will also be bacon baps available from the kitchen during the day.

For more information, search for Alford Beer Festival on Facebook.