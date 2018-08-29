SO much to see at festival

An annual arts and culture extravaganza is returning to the Skegness this weekend.

SO Festival, which includes 60 free performances, will kick off in Mablethorpe on Friday, August 31, and will then move to Skegness on Saturday, September 1, and Sunday, September 2.

Events in Skegness will kick off at Tower Gardens from 12pm on both days.

Throughout the weekend, other events will be taking place in the Compass Gardens, Tower Esplande, on the Promenade, and Hildreds Shopping Centre.

The finale of the SO Festival will be held at Tower Gardens, with Ile O by Cie Barolosolo closing the festival.

Attractions over the weekend will include performances from Matthew Harrison, Rhubarb Theatre, Circo Ripopolo, Miraculous Theatre Company, Desperate Men and Du Petit Monsieur.

SO Festival 2018 is brought to you by Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture, in partnership with Arts Council England and East Lindsey District Council.

Magna Vitae chief executive Mark Humphreys said: “SO Festival proves year after year that Lincolnshire has an appetite for an event of this nature and we thank the organisations that have worked with us to stage what is set to be a unique and highly entertaining three days.”

For details and to download a brochure of events, visit www.sofestival.org