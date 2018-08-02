SO Festival 2018 – full line-up confirmed

Anticipation for this year’s SO Festival is building, with the all the acts now confirmed.

The annual arts bonanza returns to the area on Friday, August 31, initially in Mablethorpe, before switching to Skegness for the weekend.

Fire show Amor.

It is one of the largest events of its kind in the UK – and is completely free.

“With 13 acts now finalised for over the weekend and over 60 performances scheduled, it promises to be truly spectacular”, said artistic director Jens Frimann Hansen, from Denmark’s respected arts house Helsingør Teater.

The shows are:

* Wanted by eVenti Verticali, Vertical acrobatics from Saturday’s headliners.

Cie Barolosolo in action.

* Amor by Bilbobasso. A fire show depicting an explosive married couple.

* Île O by Cie Barolosolo. A circus show set in shallow water.

* The Murphy Effect by 1Watt. Four middle-of-the-rod oddballs visit their favourite town spot and then gradually let go of their inhibitions.

* Fazzoletto by Circo Ripopolo. A circus tent which has shrunk in the wash plays host to six humorous acts, including the human cannonball.

Lincolnshire's Rhubarb Theatre.

* Willy and Wally by Cocoloco. Slapstick comedy with a ‘green’ message from performers up to their necks in mountains of plastic.

* The SOuvenir Walk by Desperate Men. A ‘creative ramble’ through the streets of Skegness with an accordian playing trumpeter and a magic mandala making bag lady.

* Slapstick and Slaughter by Desperate Men. Two men attempt to confront the absurdity of war in just 35 minutes.

* Two Seconds by Du Petit Monsieur. A comedy show featuring a silent artist facing the trials and tribulations of everyday objects, from pop-up tents to suitcases.

* The Big Family by Fadunito. Street theatre featuring special characters.

* The Small Circus by Fadunito. Billed as the smallest circus in the world.

* The Brooklyn Healer by Miraculous Theatre Company. Join mafia hit-man turned healer Charlie O’ Taney in a show personalised for groups of up to four people at a time.

* Bingo Lingo by Wild N Beets. Over-sized bingo, where disability politics meets cheeky end of the pier humour.

* The Actual Reality Arcade by Matthew Harrison. Life-sized interactive game zone for all ages, inspired by classic arcade games.

* Bookworms by Rhubarb Theatre. Stories brought to life by the Lincolnshire-based company.

More information, can be found at sofestival.org

SO Festival is delivered by Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture.