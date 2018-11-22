Skegness show pays tribute to late pop star

Tributes to George Michael will be paid in a show coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness, this weekend.

Fastlove - A Tribute to George Michael will be at the Grand Parade venue on Saturday, November 24, at 7.30pm.

A spokesman said: “The show is packed with crowd pleasing anthems.

“From the Wham classics of the new pop revival to the chart-topping success of the eighties album Faith, plus the awesome tunes of the nineties and noughties, including the irresistible Flawless.

“This is a spellbinding experience you don’t want to miss.

“Relive the passion, the flare, and the unique sensitivity of George Michael in this incredible concert sensation.”

The show will include hits such as Careless Whisper, Freedom, Father Figure, One More Try and many more.

Tickets, priced at £25.50, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or the box office on 01507 613100.