Singer will be remembered at the Embassy Theatre

Singing sensation Whitney Houston will be remembered in a tribute show coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Whitney: Queen Of The Night, will be at the Grand Parade venue this Friday, May 25, at 7.30pm.

Shanice Smith will take audiences on a musical journey of some of Whitney’s greatest hits including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Saving All My Love, One Moment In Time, and I Will Always Love You.

A spokesman for the show said: “This award-winning production features a sensational line-up of musicians and artists.

“Together with a powerhouse and breath-taking performance in the spirit of Whitney, Shanice delivers a show that exceeds expectation on every level.

Tickets, priced at £23.50 for adults, and £11 for children, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or from the box office on 01507 613100.