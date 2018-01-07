Shows coming up at the Embassy Theatre in 2018

With 2018 in full swing, Skegness’ Embassy Theatre has an exciting programme of events coming up this year.

Household names will be gracing the Grand Parade venue, including Russell Watson, Jools Holland, and Sarah Millican.

Russell presents his latest show, Canzoni d’Amore, on Saturday, April 7.

It will see Russell wow audiences with his enigmatic and entertaining live performance.

Comedian Sarah Millican will be making audiences chuckle with her latest touring show, Control Enthusiast, on Saturday, March 17.

Audiences will learn about rescue men, what can happen at a bra fitting, the benefits of casserole, plus tips on how to talk to shop assistants and the correct way to eat a biscuit.

Jools Holland & his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra will dazzle music fans with another exuberant performance.

Of the show on Saturday, June 30, an Embassy Theatre spokesman said: “Soon to be in its 23rd year, these legendary shows are not to be missed.”

Brendan Bugg, marketing manager at the Embassy Theatre said: “It is difficult to pick out just a few as our offering is so diverse and that is something we are extremely proud of.”

For tickets and dates of performances, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call the Embassy Theatre box office on 01507 613100.