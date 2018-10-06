Show honours iconic women at Skegness theatre

Iconic women such as Cher, Lady Gaga and Shirley Bassey will be celebrated in a show coming to Skegness.

The Ladyboys of Bangkok present the Wonder Women Tour at the Embassy Theatre, in Grand Parade, on Wednesday, October 10, at 7.30pm.

Celebrating 20 years in the industry, the show will take Britain’s number one cabaret show to a whole new level.

A spokesman for the show said: “It will include some of your favourites from the last 20 glorious years re-imagined, added to new scenes of spectacular costumes, choreography and – of course – hilarious comedy!

“Enjoy over 400 stunning sequined costumes in a dazzling two hour show performed by the most beautiful, stunning showgirls in the world - who just happen to be boys!”

Tickets, priced at £25.50 and £23.50 for seniors, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or the box office on 01507 613100.