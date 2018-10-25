Show coming to Boston honours centenary of women getting the vote

The centenary of women gaining the vote will be honoured in a show coming to Blackfriars Theatre and Arts Centre, in Boston.

Broad Horizons Theatre Company presents Rebellious Sisterhood - Votes for Women this Saturday, October 27, at 7.30pm.

Rebellious Sisterhood - Votes for Women will give a rare glimpse behind the scenes at the private lives and the personal cost paid by the leaders of the Suffragettes.

A spokesman said: “Mrs Emmeline Pankhurst is not a well woman.

“She finds sanctuary at the cottage of her friend, the composer Ethel Smyth. But their peace is challenged by the arrival of young firebrand Grace Roe, fresh from turning East Anglia into a hotbed of Suffragette protest.

“Memories surface - some are amusing, while others are painful.

“Will the end really justify the means or the price paid?”

Tickets, priced at £12.50 for adults and £10.50 for concessions, from www.blackfriarsartscentre.co.uk or the theatre box office on 01205 363108.