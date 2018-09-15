Show celebrates life and music of Madonna

A show celebrating the musical career of pop icon Madonna is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Material Girl - The Music Of Madonna is coming to the Grand Parade venue next Friday, September 21, at 7.30pm.

The show could not be coming at a better time, as this year Madonna celebrated her 60th birthday.

Material Girl will take audiences on a journey through the scandal, controversy and music of Madonna and her 35 years in the industry.

Jodie Jane Jackson, who plays Madonna in the show, says it is a ‘dream come true’ to play the pop icon.

She said: “It’s a dream come true to be able to take the role to a huge theatre tour.

“What a fantastic person to play - one of the most influential and successful stars of all time and someone that’s been a huge inspiration to me and my life.”

The show will include hits such as Like A Virgin, Papa Don’t Preach, Vogue, Like A Prayer, Into the Groove, Express Yourself and many more.

A spokesman for the show added: “In 2018, experience the woman, her life, her music. For fans of Madonna, there is no better tribute.”

Tickets, priced at £23, are available online from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or from the Embassy Theatre box office on 01507 613100.

To find out more about the show, visit www.www.materialgirlshow.com