Show celebrates life and music of Madonna

A show celebrating the musical career of pop icon Madonna is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.
Material Girl - The Music Of Madonna is coming to the Grand Parade venue next Friday, September 21, at 7.30pm.
The show could not be coming at a better time, as this year Madonna celebrated her 60th birthday.
Material Girl will take audiences on a journey through the scandal, controversy and music of Madonna and her 35 years in the industry.
Jodie Jane Jackson, who plays Madonna in the show, says it is a ‘dream come true’ to play the pop icon.
She said: “It’s a dream come true to be able to take the role to a huge theatre tour.
“What a fantastic person to play - one of the most influential and successful stars of all time and someone that’s been a huge inspiration to me and my life.”
The show will include hits such as Like A Virgin, Papa Don’t Preach, Vogue, Like A Prayer, Into the Groove, Express Yourself and many more.
A spokesman for the show added: “In 2018, experience the woman, her life, her music. For fans of Madonna, there is no better tribute.”
Tickets, priced at £23, are available online from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or from the Embassy Theatre box office on 01507 613100.
To find out more about the show, visit www.www.materialgirlshow.com