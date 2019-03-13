Shauna-Lea is coming to Spilsby Theatre

Audiences will be treated to an evening of music this weekend as a local singer-songwriter performs at Spilsby Theatre.

Shauna-Lea is all too familiar with the venue as she works behind the bar - but this Saturday, March 16, Shauna will be taking to the stage instead.

Since releasing her first EP Lovebites and Parasites, Shauna has penned many more popular songs.

Bruce Knight from Spilsby Theatre said: “Shauna is a well known face in the Sessions House Lounge at Spilsby Theatre.

“With such a mesmerising voice and superb guitar playing, we thought it was about time to bring Shauna out from behind our bar to play a full gig for you!”

Shauna will be taking to the stage at 8pm. It is free entry but donations in the hat are welcome.

• This is the first of a series of upcoming gigs at Spilsby Theatre featuring amazing local talent.

Visit www.spilsbytheatre.com to find out more.