Shakespeare and the sixties combine in Alford show

A Shakespeare literary classic and iconic music from the 60s will combine in a production coming to Alford later this week.

Northumberland Theatre Company presents Heartspur at Alford Corn Exchange on Friday, October 19.

The show comes as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring programme, which brings high quality theatre to remote areas.

Set in Newcastle in 1963, the production follows the thrilling story of Northumbrian hero Harry Hotspur in Shakspeare’s Henry IV part I.

A spokesman from Northumberland Theatre Company said: “Using the very best of Shakespeare’s words alongside truly memorable songs from the girl bands of the sixties, this promises to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride of a show.

“The superb cast bring humour and high drama by the bucket-load to this flawless production.”

Heartspur has been written by Bob Shannon, and will be directed by Gillian Hambleton, with help from assistant director Louis Roberts and trainee stage manager Stuart Hanrahan.

It stars Louis Roberts, David McCarthy, John Downham, Bethan Amber Carr and Kylie Ann Ford.

The show is suitable for those over the age of 13.

Tickets, priced at £10, are available from J B Flowers, in 11 South Street, Alford, or from 01507 463666.