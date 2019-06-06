Second novel from ex-Standard editor after successful debut

A former editor of the Skegness Standard has published his second novel, inspired by the positive response his debut received.

All For Blood is the latest work from John Cowpe, of Skegness.

John's latest work.

His first novel, Ill Winds, came out in 2015 and would go on to be described as a ‘thoroughly enjoyable page turner’.

Published under the pen name of John Pendleton, All For Blood tells the tale of a wealthy 65-year-old Englishman who becomes obsessed with preserving his family name by finding, or producing, a male heir.

His mission leads him into a bizarre love affair and a mysterious criminal conspiracy involving a distant relative.

The action moves from a traditional English seaside resort and the surrounding Lincolnshire fens and marshes, to the beautiful Scottish Isle of Skye and the bustling Vietnamese capital, Hanoi.

John, who was editor of the Standard from 1986 to 2007, said: “I received a very encouraging response to my first novel, Ill Winds, so I thought I would have another go. I hope people will find it a good read.”

John was born in Skegness and went to Skegness Grammar School and says elements of the book should chime with people from the area.

“Although the Lincolnshire places featured in the book are fictitious, people from the Skegness area should be able to relate to many of the locations and background stories,” he said.

All For Blood is available as a paperback from Amazon Books and as an e-book on Amazon Kindle.