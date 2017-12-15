Seasonal fun in new show

An evening of seasonal tunes and festive fun to kickstart Christmas celebrations is taking place at Spilsby Theatre.

Karl Bird, from Spilsby, will be entertaining audiences at the Church Street venue with the Karl with a K Experience next Monday, December 18, and Tuesday, December 19, from 7.45pm.

A spokesman for the show said: “Enjoy an evening of seasonal tunes, great tributes and a whole lot of festive fun

“It will feature some of Karl’s traditional tributes, singalongs and fun, along with a collection of Christmas songs that is sure to increase your level of festive cheer. Enjoy a fantastic night for all.”

Tickets, priced at £5, are available to reserve by calling the Spilsby Theatre box office on 01790 752936.

Half the proceeds will go to the theatre to help continue its restoration project.

For more on Karl and other events at the theatre, visit www.spilsbytheatre.com