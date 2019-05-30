Seasider buses celebrate start of season with family day in Skegness

Skegness Seasiders are teaming up with Active Lincolnshire today to encourage a summer of fun and fitness.

Stagecoach East Midlands will be holding a day of family fun at Tower Esplanade from 11am-4pm.

The popular character buses have been back on the roads since March and traditionally hold a fun family event every year to celebrate the start of the holiday

season, as well as to launch the latest children’s Seasider book.

This year, Stagecoach East Midlands has teamed up with Active Lincolnshire, who work to make a positive difference through physical activity to the health and

wellbeing of people in communities across Lincolnshire.

Helping them will be retired Seasider Hattie, who has been transformed into a play and community bus.

She will be joined by Seasiders Salty and Sweetie.

Entertainment for the day will include magic shows, balloon modelling, smoothie-making, exercise bikes, activity tips and the chance to win goody bags on the wheel of fortune, with the book launch taking place at midday.

‘Sweetie Enters the Olympics’ is the latest in a series of Seasiders books and will be on sale for £2.50 with 40% of the proceeds going to Active Lincolnshire to help with their goal to get people active and improve well-being.

It follows the story of Sweetie, who receives help from her Seasider friends to get her back in shape and ready to enter the Seasider Olympics.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director, Stagecoach East Midlands said: “The Seasiders have become such a big hit in Skegness. We love to make a splash every year to

help celebrate the start of summer and give residents and holidaymakers the chance to come along and enjoy a free day of family fun.