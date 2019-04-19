Saskia set to return to Spilsby Theatre

A singer who is compared to the likes of Joni Mitchell is set to perform at Spilsby Theatre next weekend.

Saskia Griffiths-Moore is returning to Spilsby on Saturday, April 27, at 7.30pm, as part of her 22 date ‘Ocean of Stars’ UK launch tour.

Saskia will be performing new material, mixed with her existing folk repertoire.

Over the years, Saskia has become known on the music circuit for her contemporary, cross-genre songwriting, which draws from roots, Americana and folk influences.

After leaving school with not much more than a GCSE in astronomy, Saskia set up practice on Harley Street as the world’s youngest craniosacral therapist before promptly leaving it all behind to follow her passion.

Tickets, priced at £10, are available from 01790 752936.

There will be music from 7.30pm-10.30pm.

To find out more, visit www.thesessionshouse.org.uk/whats-on