Rock ‘n’ Roll variety show coming to Skegness

A rock n’ roll variety show celebrating more than three decades of shows is returning to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Derek Block Concert Promotions present That’ll Be The Day at the venue in Grand Parade this Saturday, August 4, at 7.30pm.

The show will transport audiences back to the 50s, 60s, and 70s, with live music from an entertaining cast.

That’ll Be The Day started out on the cabaret circuit in the 1980s, before moving to regional theatres in the 1990s.

The cast now performs more than 200 shows a year to audiences across the UK.

That’ll Be The Day raises money for Make-A-Wish UK, a charity which grants magical wishes to children and young people who are fighting life-threatening conditions.

More than 30 years later, donations from show audiences have helped raise more than £250,000 for the cause.

Trevor Payne, who created the show in 1986, still directs, produces and stars in the production today.

He said: “We are truly delighted to be supporting Make A Wish.

“The tireless work they do with children across the UK is inspirational and we look forward to a long and fruitful association with this amazing charity.”

Tickets for the show, priced at £25 for adults, £24 for seniors and £14 for children, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk