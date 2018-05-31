Rock ‘n’ Roll twist in show coming to Skegness

A show with a Rock n Roll twist is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

OEP Live present Let’s Twist Again this Saturday, June 2, at 7.30pm.

The show, which is running for its fourth successive year, will take audiences on a musical journey through the 1950s and 1960s.

Strictly Come Dancing lead singer Chris Madin will be joined by a full company of critically acclaimed musicians and performers.

Audiences can hear hits from artists including Elvis, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, and Buddy Holly, as well as many more.

A spokesman for the show said: “Join us in our American diner to re-live the fabulous songs of a magical Rock n Roll era.

“You’ll be ready to Twist Again.”

Tickets priced at £23 for adults, and £11.50 for children are available online from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or the box office on 01507 613100.