Remember The Dubliners in show coming to Skegness

A hit theatre show direct from the West End is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of The Dubliners will be at the Grand Parade venue this Saturday, March 16, at 7.30pm.

In 1967, The Dubliners released a song so controversial that it was officially banned on the radio in Ireland.

This infamy catapulted them into global success - and turned the Irish folk band into legends.

Fifty years later, a one-of-a-kind theatre show named after the famous song performed a sell-out tour, bringing to life the incredible story of this phenomenal Irish band.

The show proved to be a big hit on London’s West End - and it is now coming to Skegness as part of a huge European tour.

Seven Drunken Nights – The Story of The Dubliners, will take audiences on a musical journey through the career of Ireland’s favourite sons, Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, Ciaran Bourke and John Sheahan as they rose to fame as Ireland’s legendary folk band.

Seven Drunken Nights features all the highlights of an amazing 50-year career, and captures the spirit of the Irish folk band that took the world by storm.

Creator and co-producer Ged Graham said: “Both myself and fellow cast member Billy Barton were born and raised in The Liberties in Dublin and grew up listening to The Dubliners.

“The Dubliners hold a unique place in the hearts of not only Irish people but people who love folk music generally and epitomise the image of an Irish ballad group. It will be a guaranteed great night of music, song and craic!”

Tickets, priced at £24, are available online from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or from the Embassy Theatre box office on 01754 474100.