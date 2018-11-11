Relive the 60s in latest show coming to Skegness

Original voice of The Searchers Mike Pender is set to star in a nostalgic sixties show at the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

The Sensational 60s Experience arrives at the Grand Parade venue next Saturday, November 17, at 7.30pm.

Joining Mike Pender will be other names from the 60s including Chris Farlowe, Herman’s Hemits, The Swinging Blue Jeans, New Amen Corner and The Fourmost.

A spokesman for the show said: “The show with the definite feel good factor will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960s.

“Six legendary names take to the stage and deliver to you a night never to be forgotten where you’ll find it impossible to remain in your seat.”

The Sensational 60s Experience will include hits such as I’m Into Something Good, Needles and Pins, A Little Lovin and many more.

Visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call 01507 613100 to book tickets.