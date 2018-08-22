Relive music of Pink Floyd in show coming to Skegness

A ‘show like no other’ paying tribute to the musical talent of Pink Floyd is coming to Skegness this Friday, August 24.

UK Pink Floyd Experience is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Grand Parade, as part of their Dark Side and Animals tour.

Audiences can enjoy listening to iconic Pink Floyd albums Dark Side of The Moon and Animals played in their entirety.

The show will also include other seminal Pink Floyd hits such as Wish You Were Here, Shine On You Crazy Diamond, Another Brick In The Wall and Comfortably Numb.

Eight musicians and a world-class crew will help recreate the atmosphere of the legendary Pink Floyd in concert.

A special highlight is that the show includes iconic projections on a large circular screen.

Bass player and vocalist in the show, David Power, said: “We are always pleased with the positive reaction to the show.

“It seems we leave audiences on a Pink Floyd high!”

A spokesman on behalf of UK Pink Floyd Experience added: “For fans of Pink Floyd, there is no greater tribute.

“Experience the incredible music of England’s more progressive and psychedelic rock band in a show like no other.”

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £25 each, from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or 01507 613100.

For more, visit www.ukpinkfloydexperience.com