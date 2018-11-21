Relive music of Neil Diamond in Skegness show

The life and music of Neil Diamond will be celebrated in a production coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

A Beautiful Noise will be at the Grand Parade venue this Friday, November 23, at 7.30pm.

Although Neil Diamond’s touring days are over, A Beautiful Noise will take audiences on a journey through the life and music of Neil Diamond.

As a lifelong fan of Neil Diamond, Fisher Stevens is delighted to relive Neil’s music.

Accompanied by a live band including brass, string and backing singers, the show will include hits such as Sweet Caroline, Song Sung Blue, Cracklin’ Rosie, and Forever In Blue Jeans.

Fisher Stevens said: “It is my privilege to celebrate that talent and take the audience on a journey”.

“A Beautiful Noise is an exuberant celebration of a legendary talent and is packed with all the classic hits!

“I am really excited to be bringing our brand new version of the A Beautiful Noise to Skegness.

“We really had a fantastic time performing our previous production of the Neil Diamond Story at the Embassy Theatre last year.

“And I am also really looking forward to my excellent fish and chips in Skegness- they were amazing last year.”

Tickets, priced at £24.50 or £26.50, from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or the box office on 01507 613100.