Relive King of Rock ‘n’ Roll in show coming to Skegness

A tribute show to music icon and the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis Presley, is coming to the Embassy Theatre in Skegness.

Straight from the West End, Mario Kombou stars in The Elvis Years, which is coming to the Grand Parade venue next Friday, October 26, at 7.30pm.

This glittering production, which celebrates its 10th year in 2018, follows the musical and emotional highs and lows of Elvis’s amazing journey.

2018 also marks 65 years since a young Elvis Presley walked into Sun Records with a guitar and a dream.

The Elvis Years is a concert production telling the story of Elvis through the years.

The show features the original lead of Jailhouse Rock in the West End, Mario Kombou, and his incredible band, and is led by the award-winning, legendary producer and musical director David Mackay.

The Elvis Years features more than 50 of the king’s greatest hits including Hound Dog, It’s Now or Never, Suspicious Minds, American Trilogy and many more,

Actor and singer Mario Kombou has been performing as Elvis for more than 20 years.

He said: “There is something about Elvis and his music that speaks to people. He was the king.

“His music is too special to let fade into history, and seeing the audience light up night after night is such an incredible experience.”

For tickets, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk