Relive King of Rock ‘n’ Roll

A tribute show to music icon and the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis Presley, is coming to the Embassy Theatre in Skegness.

Straight from the West End, Mario Kombou stars in The Elvis Years, which is coming to the Grand Parade venue this Saturday, October 26, at 7.30pm.

The production, which celebrated its 10th year in 2018, follows the musical and emotional highs and lows of Elvis’s amazing journey.

The show features the original lead of Jailhouse Rock in the West End, Mario Kombou, and his incredible band.

With nostalgic film footage, and more than 12 costume changes, this glittering two-hour production includes classic hits such as Suspicious Minds, Heartbreak Hotel, Blue Suede Shoes and Love Me Tender.

To book tickets, priced at £24.50 for adults and £15 for children, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call 01754 474100.