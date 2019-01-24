Rags to riches for Spilsby Local Amateur Pantomime Society

Audiences in Spilsby can enjoy an evening of pantomime action at next month.

Spilsby Local Amateur Pantomime Society (SLAPS) present Cinderella at King Edward VI Academy, in West End, Spilsby.

Shows run daily from Tuesday, February 19, to Saturday, February 23.

SLAPS is local company made up of volunteers. After a one year break they are returning to the stage with the traditional tale of Cinderella.

They have recruited many new cast members and also have a new writer and director - Bruce Knight from Spilsby Sessions House and Theatre regeneration project.

Bruce said: “The rehearsals have been really good fun and the cast are brilliant.

“I’ve been working with the cast in the same way as I would with a professional cast and they’ve been responding really well.

“The audience are in for a good show full of panto comedy.

“Expect magic moments, great music and lots of laughs.”

Tickets are priced at £7 and £6 for the matinee on Saturday, February 23.

They are available from The Green House, in High Street, Spilsby, or online by visiting www.eventbrite.com and searching for Spilsby Local Amateur Pantomime Society.

£1 from each ticket sold will go towards the Spilsby Sessions House and Theatre regeneration project.