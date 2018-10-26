Psychological journey awaits in Gothic horror penned by Skegness playwright

Audiences in Skegness are invited on a ‘dark and psychological journey’ this Halloween.

Skegness playwright Gary Starr presents Tales in the Darkness at Neverland Theatre and Arts Centre on Tuesday, October 30.

Stacey Gough reprises his role as Lucian in Tales in the Darkness. EMN-181018-145921001

This Gothic Victorian-style play is a truly terrifying adaptation of two classic horror stories.

A spokesman said: “A dark and psychological journey into a world of Gothic horror, two stories that intertwine with each other before the terrifying revelation.

“Are you brave enough to experience this truly terrifying stage adaptation of two classic stories, retold live on stage?”

The show is suitable for over 18s only.

Tickets are free but audiences pay what they think the play is worth after it has finished.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

To book seats, call the box office on 01754 879262.