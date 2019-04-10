Production inspired by Spitfires is coming to Alford

An award-winning actor and writer is bringing his one-man show to Alford Corn Exchange this weekend.

Nicholas Collett Productions presents Spitfire Solo on Saturday, April 13, at 8pm.

Spitfire Solo is coming to Alford as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring Scheme, an annual programme which brings quality theatre to remote and rural areas.

The show has been seen on tour all over the UK as well as international appearances in the USA and Australia.

During an appearance in Adelaide, Nicholas was able to step into the cockpit of a real Spitfire at the South Australian Air Museum.

Spitfire Solo follows 81-year-old Peter Walker, an ex-Battle of Britain pilot.

From the comfort of the Silver Birches Retirement Home, Peter must once again find the resilience, determination and strength to do what must be done.

As he re-lives past glories, losses, wartime experiences, family memories and the heady days of blue skies and battles, he searches for the answer to the biggest question so far.

Blending theatre, music and film, Nicholas Collett plays a multitude of characters and recreates the Battle of Britain - onstage!

Nicholas said: “I’m delighted to be bringing the show to Alford.

“Lincolnshire has a massive aviation history, particularly with the bomber – and of course there is a collection of Spitfires at the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Visitor Centre at RAF Coningsby.”

Spitfire Solo, which is written and performed by Nicholas, was co-devised and directed by Gavin Robertson.

Tickets, priced at £10, are available from JB Flowers, in South Street, Alford, on 01507 463666.