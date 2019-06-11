Performers REACH out at Gunby Hall

Enjoy an evening filled with enchanting music at the National Trust’s Gunby Hall later this month.

Following their sell-out concert in 2018, talented young performers Ana Elena Gheba on piano and Diana Amelian on violin, will be in concert on Thursday, June 20, starting at 7.30pm.

This year newcomer Maria Ionela Gheba will also be performing on violin.

All three girls attend the prestigious George Georgescu Art and Music School in Tulcea, Romania.

The concert will raise funds for REACH (Romanian Emergency Aid and Community Help), a registered charity, based in Burgh le Marsh, which provides aid and volunteers to help underprivileged and handicapped people in Romania.

Since 2007, Trevor Oliver and his wife have travelled to Romania twice a year with the charity, carrying out building work at a children’s camp in the spring and helping to run a camp for handicapped children in the summer.

Ana has volunteered at the camp for the last four years and Diana and Maria helped for the last two.

Trevor and his wife will both be returning with them in early August to run this year’s camp.

Staff at Gunby Hall became aware of Ana, Diana and Maria’s talents and offered them the opportunity to perform in England.

Visitor experience manager Astrid Gatenby said: “The concert was such a success last year, that we can’t wait to have these talented girls back in the Music Room.

“We’ll serve some prosecco and sweet treats during the interval that are included in the price of the ticket.”

Tickets, priced at £12.50 each, are available from Astrid.Gatenby@nationaltrust.org.uk or by calling Astrid on 01754 892991.