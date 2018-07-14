Outdoor theatre experience at Gunby Hall

A popular visitor attraction near Spilsby will host an outdoor theatrical adaptation of the beloved literary classic - Little Women.

Chapterhouse Theatre Company present Little Women at Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens next Saturday, July 21.

Experience story of Little Women in the great outdoors at Gunby Hall. EMN-180807-120537001

What will make the performance even more special is that the cast will be performing in the beautiful outdoor surroundings at Gunby Hall.

Audiences can enjoy a theatrical adaptation of the novel penned by Louisa May Alcott.

The production follows four sisters - Jo, Beth, Meg and Amy - and tells the story of their life during the American Civil War.

Astrid Gatenby, visitor experience manager at Gunby Hall, said: “Summer evenings in the Gunby gardens and open air theatre are a match made in heaven.

“The house is the perfect backdrop to any stage and the shape of the back lawn offer a readymade amphitheatre.”

Gates open at 6pm and audiences are encouraged to bring picnics and rugs/seating.

The performance will begin at 7pm.

Tickets, priced at £15 for adults, £10 for children and £46 for a family, are available in advance from the Gunby Hall tea rooms on 01754 890192, See Tickets on 0871 220 0260 or by searching for Gunby Hall at www.seetickets.com

Tickets will also be available to purchase on the door.