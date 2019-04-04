One man show about The Bard coming to Alford

William Shakespeare - the greatest playwright the world has ever seen? Or a fraud?

Find out at Skegness Grammar School this Friday, April 5, at 7.30pm.

Your Bard is coming to Skegness as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring Scheme, an annual programme which brings quality theatre to remote and rural areas.

Royal Shakespeare Company actor Nicholas Collett takes audiences on a journey through the life of the world’s most famous writer: his childhood, his glory days at the Globe and his ardent defence of his reputation.

Mingling biography with snapshots of Elizabethan life and snippets from his plays, and packed with emotional punches and entertaining punchlines, this is a piece of pure theatre magic.

Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets, priced at £10 for adults, £9 for members and £8 for students, are available from 01754 881176.