Nostalgic evening awaits in Skegness

Popular touring variety show That’ll Be The Day returns to Skegness for a Christmas special and night of nostalgic entertainment this weekend.

The show comes to the Embassy Theatre, in Grand Parade, on Saturday, December 1, at 7.30pm.

Trevor Payne, who created the show in 1986, still directs, produces and stars in the production today.

That’ll Be The Day is all about nostalgia and live entertainment.

By the end of the show Trevor and the gang will leave audiences reminiscing about the good old days.

A spokesman said: “The show’s popularity has grown through word of mouth, and attracts audiences both young and old, who love coming to see the show, either because of the memories it evokes or the feel-good factor the show gives them. A real feel-good party atmosphere!”

That’ll Be The Day are sponsors of Make-A-Wish UK, a charity which grants magical wishes to children and young people who are fighting life-threatening conditions.

Now entering its third year of collecting, That’ll Be The Day is delighted to have raised over £180,000 in donations.

Trevor Payne said: “We are truly delighted to be supporting Make-A-Wish.”

Tickets, priced at £26 for adults, £25 for seniors and £15 for children, are available online from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or from the box office on 01507 613100.