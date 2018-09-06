Night of nostalgia with The Blighty Belles Swing Band in Skegness

Audiences will be transported back to the 40s in a show coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

The Blighty Belles Swing Band will be at the Grand Parade venue this Sunday, September 9 at 3pm.

A spokesman for the show said: “With authentic costumes, wonderful harmonies and that iconic Big Band sound The Blighty Belles Swing Band present a tribute to the wonderful music of the 1940s and a centenary celebration of the Great War.

“Covering all the best loved songs and sounds they will bring a tear to your eye and have the hairs on the back of your neck standing to attention!”

Tickets, priced at £16.50 are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or the box office on 01507 613100.