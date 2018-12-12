New staff arrive at Skegness theatre venue

The Embassy Theatre, in Skegness, has welcomed two new members of staff - and they couldn’t have come at a better time.

Hayley Wilkinson, 27, has started a new position as Front of House Manager and Cameron Hall, 26, directed and choreographed this year’s pantomime, Cinderella.

Cameron Hall EMN-180612-121045001

After working in one of London’s most prestigious hotels, talented events manager Hayley has just returned to her home town of Alford.

One of Hayley’s first jobs was developing the new ‘Upstairs at the Embassy’ which was unveiled for the first time last weekend at the launch night of Cinderella.

The space has been boosted by a £250k investment, supported by the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture and East Lindsey District Council.

It is now a high-end bar and lounge area, which is perfect for VIP theatre experiences.

Hayley said: “For most people, theatre is an experience, a one-off and our desire it to make their visits here extra-special – we will now be able to make that happen in a whole variety of different ways.”

After making a name for himself in London, Cameron is looking foeward to working in Skegness again, with his family still living in the town.

He said: “To be here in my home town with people who love what they do is wonderful - this year’s show will be spectacular.

“It really is going to be something else.”

• Cinderella runs at the Grand Parade venue until Saturday, December 28.

To book tickets, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call the Embassy Theatre box office on 01507 613100.