New season set to launch at the Embassy Theatre

Staff at the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness, are looking forward to the year ahead as the venue prepares to launch a new season of entertainment.

The Grand Parade venue will be holding a launch event next Friday, February 16, the same night that Be Bop A Lula will kick off the new year.

Other shows coming up include Motown - How Sweet It Is on Friday, February 23 , Cirque Enchantment on Saturday, February 24, Vampires Rock - Ghost Train on Friday, March 2, and Jimmy Osmond - Moon River and Me on Saturday, March 3.

Brendan Bugg, theatre marketing officer, said: “A new season is always a hugely exciting time at this wonderful venue.

“A whole host of exciting productions and shows will hopefully entice thousands of people through the doors of the theatre over the coming months.

“They are all shows that are worthy of a place here and they all highlight that this venue has a deserved reputation as the premier live entertainment venue on the East Coast. 2018 will be a memorable year.”

Theatre manager Pollyanne Trapmore-Shaw added: “The Embassy Theatre is delighted to present a full and varied selection of events aimed at keeping you all thoroughly entertained this spring.”

For tickets, showtimes and more information, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk