New season for Embassy Theatre Academy

Students at the Embassy Theatre Academy are looking forward to another busy season in Skegness.

The academy delivers musical theatre, singing, dancing and acting sessions to children aged three to 17.

Embassy Theatre Academy principal, Clare Allen, said: “Students are guaranteed fantastic learning and performing opportunities and are supported to realise their potential and pursue their aspirations.

“Most importantly we make sure the sessions are exciting and students enjoy learning a range of skills to the full”.

Over the last year, the students have participated in numerous professional and in-house productions at the Embassy Theatre.

Most recently, students from the academy appeared as a guest choir when X-Factor stars G4 visited the Grand Parade venue.

To find out more, email eta@mvtlc.org or call 07966 299657.