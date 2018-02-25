Musical show to sink your teeth into

A ‘rock-tastic’ music concert featuring music from AC/DC and Queen is coming to Skegness.

Vampires Rock Ghost Train will be rocking the Embassy Theatre next Friday, March 2, at 7.30pm.

Prepare to be entertained with music from Journey, Guns n Roses, Queen and AC/DC.

A spokesman for the show said: “Steve Steinman has ramped up the vamp in this spectacular sequel to the phenomenally successful Vampires Rock.

“A tongue-in-cheek storyline, spellbinding cast, guitar gods and sexy vampettes take you on a ride through some of the greatest classic rock anthems ever.

“With just the right amount of fun and humour, this night of mischief and mayhem will leave you up on your feet and roaring with laughter.”

Tickets, priced at £27.50 for adults and £15 for children, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk