Boston DJ’s ‘life-changing’ gig supporting George Ezra to a crowd of 7,000

Boston DJ and 50 Sniffs frontman Jimmy May has supported chart-topper George Ezra on stage.

Jimmy performed a ‘life-changing’ live DJ set in front of a huge crowd of 7,000 at Sheffield’s Don Valley Grass Bowl on Saturday.

Jimmy gets the crowd going at the Don Valley Grass Bowl. Photo by Joseph Smart

Known locally for his parody rap group 50 Sniffs, Jimmy finished the on-stage set and then drove straight back to Boston to do another gig.

Speaking to the Standard, the 29 year-old said: “Playing to a huge crowd was life changing. It really gave me a decent platform to showcase what I do.

“I got the gig through a regular residency I have for the Leadmill in Sheffield - and it was an amazing opportunity.”

Jimmy played a mix of rock, pop, indie and ‘80s music - even hitting the crowd up with some Rick Astley.

Knocking out some 'bangers'. Photos by Joseph Smart.

Taking to social media ahead of the gig, he wrote: “In 2006 I went to see Red Hot Chili Peppers play at Don Valley Bowl. 12 years later I’ll be returning to play a few records at my biggest show to date, opening for the pop master juggernaut George Ezra. Thanks to The Leadmill for this opportunity, everyone continuing to book me, those who dance to my tune selection, and for my family and friends who stick around even though I’m often busy.”

Jimmy grew up in Fishtoft and studied at Boston College. He relocated to Sheffield after studying at university there and has been a professional DJ for 10 years.

British singer songwriter George Ezra, who holds the current UK number chart position with ‘Shotgun’, is now on a UK tour, His Sheffield gig was a sell-out.

Asked if he got to meet George Ezra while he was there, Jimmy replied: “No, as I had agreed to DJ my school best mate’s dad’s 50th birthday at the Carpenter’s Arms in Boston, so as soon as I finished I drove back and smashed out a set at the Carps.”

