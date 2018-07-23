Anderby Rocks raises over £2,000 for Air Ambulance

Hundreds of people enjoyed a day of free music at Anderby Rocks festival on Saturday - which has raised £2,173.35 for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

The free festival and family fun day was held in a field in Anderby - and saw live music from several bands including Rough Culprits, Fat Wendy, Brinkill Rock and Blues Band and Four Shades of Grey. Commenting on the Anderby Rocks Facebook page, members of the public who attended were full of praise for the event. Ste Patterson wrote: “What a fantastic first event. Perfect weather, everyone enjoyed themselves and all for a great cause. Huge well done to all those involved.” Gillian Henshaw added: “Congratulations - it was a superb event. Can’t wait for 2019.” Co-organiser Steve Brown said: “The event went wonderfully. The feedback we have received from the bands, stall holders and car enthusiasts has all been super positive. That live music atmosphere that you have to pay pounds for at other live music events was largely recreated, but with the emphasis on raising funds for a most noble of cause in the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Anderby Rocks

“The festival was the brainchild of members of the Anderby Village Hall committee along with other residents of Anderby who have worked tirelessly to stage this event and I wish to thank them publicly for everything they did to help stage this event.

“We were extremely surprised by the amount of people who attended but I think we were aided by the good weather.”

He added: “We hope to stage another Anderby Rocks in 2019 all being well.”