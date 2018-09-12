Mercury will ‘Rock You’ when they come to Skegness

Tributes will be paid to Freddie Mercury and Queen in a dynamic stage show coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Mercury will be the Grand Parade venue this Saturday, September 15, at 7.30pm.

The band first formed 1998 and since then, they have gone to play theatres, festivals and high-profile shows in the UK and abroad.

The current line-up includes Joseph Lee Jackson as Freddie Mercury, Pat Coleman as Roger Taylor, Lee Harvey as Spike Edney, Glen Scrimshaw as Brian May and Mike Scrimshaw as John Deacon

Most recently, Mercury were asked to perform at the unveiling of the first memorial to Freddie Mercury in the UK, with Brian May and members of Freddie’s family present.

Freddie’s mum, Jer Bulsara, said of the band: “Freddie was an original, he and Queen were the best. “But now, in this new century, Joseph, Glenn & Mercury are the next best thing.”

A spokesman for the show added: “With a dynamic stage show that fully emulates the true charismatic appeal of rock’s most flamboyant front man backed up by superbly crafted harmonies and intricate guitar work, Mercury faithfully and accurately recreate the distinctive Queen experience.”

Tickets, priced at £22 for adults and £10 for children, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or the box office on 01507 613100.