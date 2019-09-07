Mercury will ‘Rock You’ in show coming to Skegness

Tributes will be paid to Freddie Mercury and Queen in a dynamic stage show coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Mercury will be the Grand Parade venue next Saturday, September 14, at 7.30pm.

The current award-winning line-up includes Joseph Lee Jackson as Freddie Mercury, together with excellent musicianship including beautifully crafted harmonies, and intricate guitar work from Glenn Scrimshaw as Brian May.

Freddie’s mum, Jer Bulsara, said of the band: “Freddie was an original, he and Queen were the best.

“But now, in this new century, Joseph, Glenn & Mercury are the next best thing.”

A spokesman for the show added: “Mercury takes their audiences through a legacy of songs which never lose their stature as classics to live on forever.

“With a dynamic stage show that fully emulates the true charismatic appeal of rock’s most flamboyant front man backed up by superbly crafted harmonies and intricate guitar work, Mercury faithfully and accurately recreate the distinctive Queen experience.”

Tickets, priced at £22 for adults and £15 for children, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk

Alternatively, book your tickets by calling the box office on 01754 474100 (Monday to Saturday between 10am and 4.30pm).