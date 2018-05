An animal charity near Spilsby will hold its latest Medieval Tournament fundraiser this Bank Holiday Weekend.

Northcote Heavy Horse Centre will stage the event on Sunday, May 27, from 10.45am-3.30pm.

It will include Medieval action featuring some of the centre’s horses, flying displays with birds of prey, other demonstrations, animal encounters, archery, stalls, a barbecue, and more.

Admission is priced at £5 (£3.50 concessions).