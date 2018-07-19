Medieval banquet at Northcote Heavy Horse Centre

The Northcote Heavy Horse Centre, near Spilsby, is holding a Medieval banquet dinner and joust event.

It will take place on Saturday, July 21, with gates opening at 6pm.

There will be mounted knights performing their skill at arms at 6.15pm, followed by a three-course meal including starter, hog roast and then pudding, with entertainment throughout the evening.

Tickets, priced at £15 for children and £20 for adults, from www.northcotehorses.com or Teresa on 07899 815960

Funds raised will help care of the horses.