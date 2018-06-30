Meadow day celebrations at Gunby Hall

A celebration of the beautiful meadows at Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens near Spilsby, is set to take place next weekend.

Gunby Hall will celebrate National Meadows Day on Sunday, July 7 - an annual event which encourages people to celebrate meadows in their local area.

The Hungerhill Meadow at Gunby Hall will be one of the spots celebrated as part of National Meadows Day. EMN-180615-113625001

From 11am to 5pm, visitors are invited on free one-hour trailer rides through Gunby parkland to find out more about the importance of meadows and how Gunby staff look after them.

Astrid Gatenby, Visitor Experience Manager at Gunby, said: “It’s great to be able to share some of the unknown corners of the Gunby Estate with visitors.

“We are very grateful to our farm tenant Graham Jarnell for providing the tractor and trailer so we can show our visitors these special areas.”

Trailer rides depart at 11am, 12.10pm, 1.20pm, 2.30pm and 3.40pm.

• The house, gardens and tea-room will be open too.