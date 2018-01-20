Magical quest with Bowjangles quartet

Enjoy a magical journey in a performance by string quartet Bowjangles at Skegness Grammar School.

Bowjangles present Excalibow at the venue in Vernon Road on Friday, January 26, at 7.30pm.

The show comes as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring, an annual programme which brings quality theatre to remote and rural areas.

The intrepid string quartet present their most magical show so far - a musical journey incorporating myths, folklore and legends.

The four-piece are involved in a quest to find the most priceless relic of all - magical violin known as Excalibow.

Tickets, priced at £10 for adults, £9 for members, and £3 for students, are available from 01754 881176 or ELA Committee members.

Doors open at 7pm, for a 7.30pm start.

Tea and coffee will be served during the interval.