Magical carpet in panto

Pantomime season is returning to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness, with a magical story of love and adventure.

Magna Vitae Productions present Aladdin: the Pantomime Spectacular at the Grand Parade venue from next Friday, December 15.

The pantomime follows Alladin and Widow Twanky on a romantic comedy adventure through the streets of Old Peking.

Aladdin finds a magic carpet and rubs a golden lamp which contains a wish-granting genie.

His wicked uncle Abanazar hears wind of this magic lamp, and battles with Aladdin to get his hands on it.

A spokesman from the Embassy Theatre said: “It is a story of adventure and love where our hero and his wicked uncle Abanazar battle in pursuit of a lamp of extraordinary powers.

“In 2017 your wish is our command, all you have to do is rub the lamp.”

There will also be a more relaxed performance on Monday, November 18, at 1.30pm, for those who may find it difficult to attend a more traditional pantomime.

This performance is one that has been specially adapted to meet the needs of people who may find it difficult to attend a more traditional performance.

It will also feature both signed interpretation and audio descriptive narration.

For tickets and show times, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call 01507 613100.