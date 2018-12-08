Live music at Spilsby venue

A musician who critics call ‘a very talented young lady’ is due to perform at a fundraising concert for Spilsby Theatre.

Folk/Americana singer songwriter Edwina Hayes is performing at the theatre on Friday, December 14.

Support on the evening will come from local performers Cakebread&Campbell and The Miracle Cure.

With a base in Yorkshire, Edwina has gone on to open numerous concerts for the likes of Jools Holland and Van Morrison.

She has also enjoyed appearances at Glastonbury and at The Royal Albert Hall.

Michael Parkinson described Edwina as ‘a very talented young lady’, Time Out said Edwina is ‘a sweet-voiced songwriter who has a fine line in gentle, country-tinged material’ and Nanci Griffith calls her ‘the sweetest voice in England’.

Tickets, priced at £10, are available from 01790 752936.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.