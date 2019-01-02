Latest production from Janice Sutton in Skegness

After more than 30 years of successful shows, Janice Sutton Productions have returned to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

A Million Dreams opened yesterday (Tuesday, January 1) and runs until Sunday, January 6.

Janice Sutton Productions present A Million Dreams.

The production promises to be a ‘dream of a show’ with pupils of all ages taking part in the annual tradition.

120 performers will take to the stage this week, wowing audiences with fantastic costumes, amazing vocals and impressive choreography.

A spokesman from Janice Sutton Productions said: “Let’s get the New Year party started as we step out into the Limelight for 2019 at The Embassy Theatre.

“Theatregoers return year after year to be amazed by this special unique theatre production.

“It’s going to be a Dream of a show, a special unique spellbinding spectacular production.

“You will be taken on a journey through a magical enchanted world by the little stars that sparkle bright with there ah factor and the sensational showmen and showgirls.

“With fabulous costumes and innovative dance routines it promises to be a truly magical production.

“It’s a perfect way to complete the holiday festivities.

It’s a New Year theatre treat for the whole family.”

Tickets, priced at £17 for adults and £1o for children, are available online from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or the theatre box office on 01057 613100.

• For more on this and other productions visit www.janicesuttontheatreschool.co.uk