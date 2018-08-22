Knight action at Village Church Farm

Three days of medieval knight action will take place near Skegness over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

The Village Church Farm, in Church Road South, invites members of the public to join The Knights of Skirbeck.

The Knights of Skirbeck, a medieval re-enactment group based in Boston, will appear at The Village Church Farm on Friday, August 24, Saturday, August 25 and Sunday, August 26 from 10am to 4pm.

A spokesman from the Knights of Skirbeck said: “The Knights, ladies and camp followers, will be setting up camp on the green at the Village Church Farm over the bank holiday weekend.

“Come and see what life was like in Medieval England.

“There will be cooking, crafts and fighting all weekend, plus much more.”

The Village Church Farm promise a fun day for everyone.

Admission is priced at £5 for adults, £3 for children and £10 for a family of four.