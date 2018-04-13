Join Ratty, Mole and Toad at Alford Corn Exchange

Audiences can enjoy a magical journey with Ratty, Mole, Badger and Toad in an adaptation coming to Alford.

The award-winning Box Tale Soup present their take on The Wind in the Willows this Sunday, April 15, at Alford Corn Exchange, in Market Place.

The show comes as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring, an annual programme which brings quality theatre to remote and rural areas.

Box Tale Soup formed in 2012 and bagged Best Show for Families at Buxton Fringe.

The theatre company have performed in various venues across the UK, and have also taken their work across Europe, America and China.

Box Tale Soup present their latest family creation featuring beautiful puppets, original music and inventive theatre.

A spokesman for the show said: “We are looking forward to bringing this beautiful story to Alford.

“The Wind in the Willows will charm adults and children alike.”

In the press, Box Tale Soup are described as ‘enchanting’, ‘magical’ and ‘wondrous’.

The afternoon matinee will start at 2.30pm this Sunday, April 15. The show is expected to last for about an hour.

Wind in the Willows is suitable for children aged four and above.

Tickets, priced at £8 and £5 for under 12s, are available from 01507 463666 or by visiting JB Flowers, in South Street, Alford.