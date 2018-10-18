Join Bob and the gang at Skegness theatre

Bob The Builder, Fireman Sam and many other favourites will be at The Embassy Theatre, in Skegness, this weekend.

On Sunday, October 21, Milkshake! Live presents The Magic Story Book, with shows at 12pm and 3.30pm.

Set amongst Milkshake’s magical bookcase, this brilliant live show is sure to amaze and delight.

The Milkshake! cast will be singing songs and sharing stories that audience members, young and old, will know and love.

For tickets, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01507 613100.