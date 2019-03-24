John presents Britain’s history in show coming to Spilsby

Twenty-six comedic songs will tell the story of Britain’s history in a show coming to Spilsby Theatre.

The world premiere of Ensonglopedia of British History will take place next Friday, March 29, at 7.30pm.

A show spokesman said: “We still don’t know whether March 29 will be a day that goes down in British history - the question of whether Brexit happens on the intended day still hangs in the balance.

“But we do know that 29th March will be the day that British history unravels before us.

“Because on that day, John Hinton will present the world premiere of his new show Ensonglopedia of British History at Spilsby Theatre.

“John will be telling the entire history of our eccentric island, through 26 comic songs, one for each letter of the alphabet.”

Tickets, priced at £8, are available from the Spilsby Theatre box office on 01790 752936.